The Idaho Legislature on Wednesday passed SB 1219, a supplemental appropriations bill that authorizes nearly $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds be distributed to governments serving cities with populations under 50,000. Last month, a bill to provide about $51 million to those cities — the first of two installments — passed both the House and Senate and was signed into law.
SB 1219 supplements the first installment; the U.S. Treasure Department this week released more exact figures of what cities are due.
Idaho's nine largest cities receive American Rescue Plan Act funds directly from the federal government, but the appropriations for smaller cities must be passed through the state. There are 191 Idaho cities with populations less than 50,000.
"This is just to ensure that those small towns in Idaho are able to receive those funds," said Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. "They can use them for a number of different things, but the thing that I'm most excited about is … infrastructure, such as broadband, sewer and water. A lot of our little cities are struggling with their water and sewer plants right now, and they're having a hard time finding enough money."
Earlier Wednesday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved the proposal, voting 17-2 to send the bill along with a do-pass recommendation. Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, opposed the motion.
The Senate nearly unanimously passed SB 1219, although four senators were absent. The House voted, 54-11, to pass the measure.
The bill now heads to governor's desk.