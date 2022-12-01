Moyle swear in small

Former House Speaker Scott Bedke, left, swears in Rep. Mike Moyle, right, as the new speaker of the Idaho House on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in the House chamber in the Idaho state Capitol.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Both the House and Senate convened this morning for their organizational session. The Senate formally voted Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, back in as president pro tem, and the House formally voted Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, in as the new House speaker. Former Speaker Scott Bedke, who was presiding, administered the oath of office to Moyle and handed off the gavel; he was elected lieutenant governor in November, and will be presiding over the Senate in January.

Bedke advised Moyle, “Look around the room. Here are your colleagues. … Let’s keep this place a place that we can all be proud of, that every former member can be proud of.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

