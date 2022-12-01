Both the House and Senate convened this morning for their organizational session. The Senate formally voted Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, back in as president pro tem, and the House formally voted Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, in as the new House speaker. Former Speaker Scott Bedke, who was presiding, administered the oath of office to Moyle and handed off the gavel; he was elected lieutenant governor in November, and will be presiding over the Senate in January.
Bedke advised Moyle, “Look around the room. Here are your colleagues. … Let’s keep this place a place that we can all be proud of, that every former member can be proud of.”
Moyle told the House, “I’m very humbled to have your support in being speaker. … We’re in this together. I appreciate each and every one of you. I will do my best to make you proud. I also need your help.”
After seat selection, the swearing in of all the members of the 2023 Legislature and some formalities, the Senate has now gone at ease until 3 p.m., and the House until 1 p.m., as the new leaders go through the process of determining committee chairmanships and committee assignments for the upcoming session. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, advised senators that it’ll be a day of “hurry up and wait” while all that happens.
As the House went at ease, Moyle said his initial agenda for today is to “get organized, get the chairmen picked, get the committees togther.”
“It’s always uncomfortable,” he said, “because you can’t give ‘em what they want.”
As the new speaker, Moyle said he’ll be focused on “learning my new role.”
“I want to unite everybody,” he said. “It’s a big challenge. I think I can do it. I’m going to try.” He said of late, House members have tended to “not only disagree, but be disagreeable. We need to stop that. … I don’t want it to be so contentious.”
He added, on a decidedly different note, “I also want the House to be more assertive in our interaction with the Senate and the governor.”
With many lawmakers this year focused on property tax reform, Moyle said, “I won’t be on that committee anymore,” now that he’s speaker. “I know there’s been a lot of discussion,” he said, noting that Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, has been working with cities and counties on the issue over the interim. “The issue is being talked about, and we’re trying to bring all the groups together,” Moyle said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.