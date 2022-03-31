While opting not to try to override the governor’s veto of controversial legislation changing the Idaho Judicial Council and Idaho’s judge-selection process over objections from the courts, lawmakers ended their session Thursday with a final slap at the courts by not approving any raises for judges next year.
That makes judges the only class of state employees who won’t get raises; most state employees are getting up to 7%. The move comes despite a crisis in judicial recruitment, on which lawmakers were briefed repeatedly this year.
“There’s a couple things that I think we left on the table that we could have accomplished but we didn’t,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, after the session adjourned Thursday afternoon. “And nine months from now, we’ll have a perfectly good legislative session with a brand-new Legislature, and they will be able to pick up where we left off. I think that’s the beauty of our system, and it works pretty well.”
HB 782, the last-minute bill that paired small raises for judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process, was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday. Its changes included expanding the council from seven to 11 members and having the governor appoint 10 of the 11; he currently appoints three of the seven. It also would have allowed the governor to reject a slate of nominees from the council for a judge opening and demand an all-new one with no repeats.
Little, in his veto message, wrote, “My office stands ready to support future efforts to modernize and improve the process by which Idaho fills judicial vacancies. I encourage my friends in the judicial and legislative branches to collaborate and identify areas of compromise that will increase transparency, preserve impartiality, and improve judicial recruitment.”