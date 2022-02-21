Today is a holiday – President’s Day – but the Legislature doesn’t take holidays, so it’s still in session. Atop the agenda for both the House and Senate today is their annual memorial ceremony, in which they memorialize past members who have died. This year’s service will be fairly long in both houses, as they didn’t do it last year during COVID.
Both houses convene at 10 a.m. Those on the Senate’s memorial list are former Sens. Ray Rigby, Betty Benson, William L. “Wild Bill” Crookham, Shirley McKague, Terry Lee Sverdsten, Cecil Ingram, Lin Whitworth, Dick Compton, John Mix II, and Don Burtenshaw.
The House has former Reps. Thyra Stevenson, Larry Bradford, Monica Beaudoin, Jesse Berain, Charles McDevitt, Steven Hartgen, and Crookham and McKague, who served in both houses.
The Senate plans to return at 4:30 to take up other business on its calendar; the House is planning to go straight from the memorial service into its regular calendar, and may also meet this afternoon.
There’s also plenty of legislative business on the agendas today. Committees meeting today with action on their agendas include House and Senate State Affairs, House and Senate Judiciary, and more. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee starts setting state agency budgets today at 9 a.m.
