Idaho’s contentious legislative session all but ended Thursday night on a sour note, as House Republicans voted down Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb’s “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate bill, which had won broad support and would have benefited the Wassmuth Center and its Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
All but one of the 32 House Republicans voting “no” previously voted “yes” on Feb. 24 for a new “Choose Life” specialty license plate to benefit an anti-abortion group, and that bill’s already been signed into law.
“Well, clearly, it wasn't about license plates,” Buckner-Webb said afterward. “I think it had to do with what it said: Too Great for Hate. Which is unfortunate. We've have thought that would have been a unifying cry for all of us.”
That House vote was the House’s final action on legislation for the year, but the House still hasn’t adjourned for the session – though the Senate has, marking the moment at 6:33 p.m. Thursday with a bang of the gavel and a round of applause.
House Republicans went back and forth on whether to adjourn for the session Thursday night like the Senate did – and risk the chance that Gov. Brad Little might veto some of the bills they've passed this session, including two controversial transgender bills, without them having a chance to override the veto.