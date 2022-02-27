Boise-based Micron Technology is stepping up its pitch for government help to expand in the US — and the Idaho Legislature might help, write BoiseDev.com reporters Margaret Carmel and Don Day.
Two sources familiar with the negotiations tell BoiseDev that the City of Boise and State of Idaho have been in negotiations with the chip giant to expand manufacturing in Boise since last fall.
The news comes after BoiseDev’s initial reporting a few months ago about a large business expansion project that city leaders are working on, which could be related to Micron. The State of Idaho listed three ‘example’ semiconductor projects in the works, the largest of which would total a possible $1.8 billion of investment.
The company, founded in 1978, makes semiconductor chips that are a key element in computers, cell phones, and other electronic devices.
A new bill introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday would provide a break on sales taxes for the expansion of a semiconductor manufacturer in Idaho. Though the bill does not mention or specify Micron, a fiscal note attached to the bill said the Idaho Department of Commerce said there “may be three qualifying projects of varying size, including a small, medium, and large expansion…”
You can read Carmel and Day's full story here at BoiseDev.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page of our weekly BoiseDev section.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.