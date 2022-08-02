When the Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on challenges to far-reaching anti-abortion laws that are poised to take effect in Idaho later this month, two separate sets of lawyers will argue the state’s side, both at state taxpayers’ expense.
That’s because the Idaho Legislature filed to intervene in all three lawsuits challenging three separate anti-abortion laws passed in the past three years, and retained Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue specifically on the Legislature’s behalf. And lawmakers this year passed a new law to let either or both houses of the Legislature intervene in lawsuits challenging Idaho laws whenever they choose to do so.
The Idaho Attorney General’s office already is representing the state of Idaho in the abortion litigation, and its team has filed extensive briefing in the cases. It’ll also be at the high court making arguments on Wednesday.
“The Legislature has always felt like they had the authority to do it,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “It was never in code. So the last legislative session put it into code.”
Asked if he thought the expense – the total cost isn’t yet known, and Bower and Stewart are each charging the state $375 an hour plus expenses – is worth it, Winder said, “From the standpoint of the briefing and the process we’ve gone through, yes. The proof will be in the pudding as to how the court rules and how it moves forward. I think we needed to do it. I think it was important to stand up for the laws the Legislature passed.”