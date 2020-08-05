It’s a long and plodding process they must go through to cast votes, but the House and Senate State Affairs committees, meeting in a hybrid in person/virtual meeting, have voted unanimously this morning to recommend that a special session of the Legislature be called to consider two election law changes proposed by Idaho’s county clerks, making adjustments to various timelines and deadlines regarding absentee ballots on a one-time basis for the November election only. The proposed bill would allow absentee ballots that aren’t being sent overseas to be sent out 30 days before the election, rather than 45 days; and would allow clerks to begin opening and scanning returned absentee ballots seven days before the election, but not tabulating results until polls close on election night.
There’s another proposal from the clerks that’s up now, on consolidated voting centers, again on a one-time basis just for the November election. County clerks from around the state said they’re expecting three-quarters or more of the votes to come in by absentee ballot, based on requests they’re already receiving; they also have few poll workers available to open all the usual precinct polling places.
When a joint working group votes, it votes by roll call, which requires much un-muting and pausing; and the House and Senate members must each vote separately, as nothing passes unless a majority of the members from each house support it.
Also on the panel's agenda today is proposed legislation on emergency declarations and their duration; and a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.