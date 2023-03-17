The House Revenue & Taxation Committee introduced several pieces of new legislation on Thursday, addressing taxes on tobacco products and certain types of property, Logan Finney of Idaho Reports writes.
“We’re going to try to move these as soon as we can,” said chairman Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, noting the late point in the session that lawmakers hope to wrap up before the end of March.
The Legislature passed a law in 2020 creating a sales tax exemption for data centers with the intent of relieving residential property taxes. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, used the incentive for its planned data center on the outskirts of Kuna in Ada County. The city is creating an urban renewal area around the site with the intent of developing an industrial park, which has drawn the ire of lawmakers who argue urban renewal was created to address blighted areas, not to encourage new growth.
The committee introduced two new bills that replace earlier bills concerning taxes on tobacco products. Idaho generally taxes tobacco products at 40% of wholesale price.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, introduced a bill that he said is only meant to start a discussion about the state’s affordable housing policies.
“We’re only looking for an introduction, we’re not going to take it to a hearing,” Furniss said.
