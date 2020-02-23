Here's an article from the Post Register:
By Nathan Brown
House panel weighs child marriage bill
BOISE — The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Friday on a bill that would set a minimum marriage age of 16.
Sponsored by Reps. Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would also limit 16- and 17-year-olds to marrying someone within three years of them in age. Currently, Idaho has no minimum age, although children under 16 need a judge to sign off before they can marry. Idaho is one of about a dozen states that has no minimum marriage age.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, sponsored a similar bill in 2019 that failed in the House with a majority of Republicans, including Ehardt and Zollinger, against it. The main difference between Wintrow’s bill and theirs is that Wintrow’s bill would have required a judge to sign off for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry, which Ehardt and Zollinger viewed as government overreach into the family arena.
“What if the parent is the one that is coercing it, unfortunately, and the child is still married?” asked Wintrow, who is on the committee.
“Really, I just believe the family rights are so important in this country,” Zollinger said. “Hopefully parents have the best interests. We know occasionally that doesn’t happen, but I have more faith in the family than I do in government.”
Lori Burrelle, legislative director of the Southwest Idaho chapter of the National Organization for Women, was the only member of the public to testify on the bill. She said she was cautiously supportive of the bill although not thrilled with it. Burrelle said she thinks the minimum age should be 18 and she wished Ehardt and Zollinger had written it so the language was gender-neutral. Same-sex couples have been able to marry in Idaho since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, although Idaho code still does not recognize same-sex marriage.
“This is an incremental step forward, and it is better than there being no bottom age for marriage as is currently the law,” Burrelle said.
The committee will likely vote on the bill sometime next week, after which it will go to the full House if the panel approves it.
New abortion defunding bill introduced
BOISE — An Idaho Falls lawmaker introduced a new version Wednesday of a bill to take public funds away from medical providers that perform abortions.
The bill is largely the same as another bill on the topic he introduced last week, Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, told the House State Affairs Committee. He said he added some language to the bill’s statement of purpose that the Idaho Attorney General’s office recommended to make it more defensible in court. Zollinger said he also made a change, requested by the Idaho Hospital Association, to clarify that hospitals that perform abortions in cases of medical emergency or when a fetus fails to remain viable won’t be at risk of losing government funding.
Federal funding for abortion has long been restricted under the Hyde Amendment, and as a result Medicaid will only pay for abortions when a pregnant woman could die from the pregnancy, or in cases of rape or incest. However, health care providers that perform abortions for other reasons can and do receive Medicaid dollars to provide other health care services. Zollinger’s proposal would go further in that any organization that performs abortions, except in the limited cases allowed under the Hyde Amendment, would be ineligible for state and local funds for any purpose, not just for performing abortions specifically.
The committee voted to introduce the bill, albeit with a couple of “No” votes and with more debate than is usual at an introductory hearing, paving the way for a full hearing later.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, asked Zollinger if he believes it would be legal for the government to defund a medical provider for providing flu shots. Probably not, Zollinger replied, but he said there have been previous court cases holding that the government does not have to fund abortion.
“I don’t think a flu shot would rise to that level of heightened scrutiny but clearly protecting the life of a human being would rise to that level of heightened state interest,” Zollinger said.
Gannon said he thinks the state will be sued and lose if the bill passes, pointing to a passage in an Attorney General’s opinion on the bill that raises the possibility based on some arguments Planned Parenthood made in a recent federal court case in Ohio.
“I think this legislation is on very very shaky grounds. … If for no other reason based on the AG opinion there will be a lawsuit, and the loser will pay a bundle of attorney fees,” Gannon said.
Bill requiring vote on forced annexations heads to House
BOISE — A bill to make it more difficult for cities to annex property without the owner’s consent is headed to the House floor.
The House Local Government Committee voted Thursday, with all the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to move the bill forward. Sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would require a two-thirds vote of the affected property owners for an annexation. It contains some exceptions, notably for properties connected to city utilities. Idaho is one of three states that allow “forced” annexation.
“I appreciate this piece,” said Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, who recently had a controversial annexation in her district. “It is to give clarification and make things easier and to also give a voice to the people, because mine really felt like this was annexation with no representation.”
Zollinger read from a Post Register article about the December 2019 annexation that quoted an auto repair shop owner who said his taxes would more than double due to the annexation.
Zollinger said he has been working on the bill with Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Sen. Dean Mortimer, both Republicans from Idaho Falls.
If the bill passes the House, Zollinger said he expects the Senate to make some changes to it, including amending it so enclave properties that are surrounded completely by a city can still be forcibly annexed. Zollinger said he is against this on principle but could live with the change.
“The founding of this country had to do a lot with property rights, and the individual should have their say,” he said.
Representatives of the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho chapter of the American Planning Association testified against the bill.
“To abandon the investments that communities have made and not recognize that they’re part of what the private economy depends on and what the municipal taxpayers depend upon would be to overlook a really critical truth,” said Jerry Mason, general counsel for the Association of Idaho Cities.
The Democrats on the committee also spoke against the bill and urged Zollinger to work with the cities more to find common ground.
“This is not good policy,” said Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise. “It is very, very dangerous. It is detrimental to our cities. It is something we need to cautiously approach.”
Zollinger said he had been working on the bill for three years. He said he would be open to making some changes to the bill but thinks it’s good as is.
“We’ve kicked the can down the road for years and years,” he said. “I think this bill’s ready to go. It’s a base to start from.”