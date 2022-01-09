With state coffers overflowing, Idaho lawmakers say the legislative session that begins Monday will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make historic policy changes and investments that will improve Idahoans’ lives.
“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to do some things that we’ve never been able to do for education, tax relief, and for our transportation infrastructure at the state and the local levels,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. Efforts to address other major issues in the state, from declining access to child care to an affordable housing crisis, also are in the works.
Said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, “We are in a rare situation financially, between our general fund surplus and the federal moneys, and we have a chance to make investments in our state that will pay dividends for decades.”
But the legislative session also will take place in an election year, at a time of increasingly polarized politics and heated rhetoric. Every seat in the Legislature is on the ballot this year, as is every statewide office. The May primary election looms, with the candidate filing period opening Feb. 28, in the midst of the legislative session.
“It’s going to get in the way,” said Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello. “And it causes me a lot of concern. Every hour we spend talking about some made-up social issue that lacks support of data, facts, science, that’s done to play to a base, that’s done to get clicks and donations … is an hour we do not spend getting real work done for Idaho families.”
The challenges are large, and the stakes are high. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.