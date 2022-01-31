Over the weekend, a very odd legislative newsletter went out from Rep. Heather Scott, accusing Rep. Jon Weber of sending his legislative newsletter to her subscriber list, which she dubbed “very disturbing and a serious breach of privacy.” Scott advised her newsletter subscribers, “As a result, I will no longer be using this government system to send my email updates.” She also directed them to unsubscribe from Weber’s newsletter and contact him to demand an apology.
The only problem: Weber had no idea what she was talking about. He said he teamed up with fellow District 34 lawmaker Sen. Doug Ricks to send out a newsletter, as the two did last year, and they used the Senate GOP Caucus’ service to send it out through the state system. The Senate GOP Caucus has a new contractor helping its members with their newsletters this year, according to Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
Said Winder, “I don’t understand why she’s saying that. … They’re using a government system paid by the taxpayers to send out information.”
He added, "If anybody doesn’t want to be on there they can unsubscribe."
Weber said his newsletter – which shares virtually no content with Scott’s – went out this year as it did last year, but this time, apparently, “Some of her folks were getting my newsletter.” Meanwhile, he said, “Several of my constituents received her newsletter. And … I guess it works both ways.”
“It wasn’t maliciously done,” he said.
Scott represents District 1, the northernmost district in the state that abuts the Canadian border. Weber’s District 34 is at the opposite end of the state in eastern Idaho, nearly at the border with Wyoming. “So the question is, why would I intentionally send my newsletter to her district?” Weber said. “It absolutely serves no purpose whatsoever.” He said, “There’s a flaw in the system, obviously.”
Scott’s newsletter message, sent out with the subject line, “ALERT! PRIVACY BREACH of YOUR DATA PLEASE READ!!!!” said, “Apparently, Jon Weber, or an assistant in charge of his newsletter, has gained access to MY ENTIRE legislative email subscriber list, which is why you may have received his email update today. This is very disturbing and a serious breach of privacy. I will be investigating this unethical action, but like so many other establishment tactics in the swamp, I am not surprised. After all, it is an election year.”
“As a result, I will no longer be using this government system to send my email updates. Your privacy is important to me.”
Anyone may subscribe to any lawmaker’s newsletter by clicking a link on the Legislature’s website; you just click “Subscribe to mailing list” next to the member’s name.
Weber’s and Ricks’ newsletter touted the recent House passage of the $600 million income-tax cut bill, HB 436, now pending in the Senate; along with other legislative news. It included specific updates, with photos, that were identical to those sent out by dozens of other GOP lawmakers in their newsletters this week.
Weber said, “I was somewhat disappointed that she didn’t call me and discuss this first to get some understanding of how this happened. And then just to flat-out make some accusations about me that I was, like, very unaware of. And so, I did have a nice visit with her today, and I think we’re heading in the right direction to get to the bottom of it, of how this happened.”
“As I told Heather, I’m not running away from it,” Weber said. “I agree that there’s a problem there. But it wasn’t maliciously done.”
He added, “I’m hopeful that we … find out the cause of it and fix it and put it to rest, put it behind us. I mean, let’s be honest. We have got, in the Legislature, far heavier, weightier matters of business for the people of Idaho than trying to hack into someone’s email addresses. … It’s sad that we have to waste time on this.”