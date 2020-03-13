Idaho Capitol rotunda dome

This morning, the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced two bills on property tax relief, increasing and indexing the homeowner's exemption and increasing the "circuit breaker" tax relief program for low-income and elderly Idahoans. The House usually starts all tax bills, a privilege House Majority Leader Mike Moyle zealously guards, and he was none too pleased this morning about the Senate's move; similar bills have been languishing on the House side all session, never considered in committee. So here's my fourth legislative limerick: 

When Mike Moyle goes on a tear

He’s sending the Senate a glare.

He’d so rather win

Than ever give in

So property taxpayers beware.

