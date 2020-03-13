This morning, the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced two bills on property tax relief, increasing and indexing the homeowner's exemption and increasing the "circuit breaker" tax relief program for low-income and elderly Idahoans. The House usually starts all tax bills, a privilege House Majority Leader Mike Moyle zealously guards, and he was none too pleased this morning about the Senate's move; similar bills have been languishing on the House side all session, never considered in committee. So here's my fourth legislative limerick:
When Mike Moyle goes on a tear
He’s sending the Senate a glare.
He’d so rather win
Than ever give in
So property taxpayers beware.