According to a March 2 press release from the House Republican Caucus, three Idaho lawmakers, Reps. Tammy Nichols, Heather Scott and Priscilla Giddings, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, the American Conservative Union’s annual conference, the previous weekend in Maryland “to receive awards from Chairman Matt Schlapp for their conservative voting record.” Twenty-five Idaho lawmakers received the same award from the group, according to the press release; these were the three who attended in person to pick up their awards. “Having legislators attend CPAC was a great way for Idaho to be recognized for its conservative values at the national level,” the House GOP press release said.
After the conference, amid news of a Coronavirus exposure there involving an individual who later tested positive and was quarantined in New Jersey, Sen. Ted Cruz announced he’d self-isolate for 14 days after a brief conversation and handshake with the infected individual at the conference. That's not to say that there's any danger to the Idaho lawmakers, but the circumstances have led to plenty of buzz in the Statehouse. So here’s my second legislative limerick:
From CPAC they flew right on back
That virus there just an attack
By fake news of course
Why, they can’t be the source
Self-isolate? Nah, what a hack.