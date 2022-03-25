Rep-Hanks

Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony

 OTTO KITSINGER/Idaho Capital Sun, file

House members will say tut-tut

They find the case open and shut

That where you see books

They see evil's hooks

Watch out for that library smut.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments