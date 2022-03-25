The dome of the Idaho State Capitol is reflected in the mirrored walls of the Joe R. Williams state office building across the street
On this 75th day of this year’s legislative session – slated to be the final day – everyone in the Statehouse is feeling it:
Could this really be the last day?
When many will shout out “hooray!”
Addressing the question
Left hanging all session
When will it all go away?
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.
