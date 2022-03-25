Capitol reflection with blooms

The dome of the Idaho State Capitol is reflected in the mirrored walls of the Joe R. Williams state office building across the street 

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press

On this 75th day of this year’s legislative session – slated to be the final day – everyone in the Statehouse is feeling it:

Could this really be the last day?

When many will shout out “hooray!”

Addressing the question

Left hanging all session

When will it all go away?

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments