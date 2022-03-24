HB 782, the controversial, last-minute bill pairing small raises for Idaho judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and Idaho’s judge selection process, expands the power of the governor over the courts, which is interesting because last year, the Legislature was focused on decreasing the power of the governor over the legislative branch with regard to emergency powers.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said this morning, “We think an elected official should be the one making the appointments.” He said the full Senate will take up the bill soon, likely before noon today. “From my perspective, it’s stirred up a hornet’s nest because it’s change,” he said.
Many lawmakers are nursing resentment toward the courts over last year’s Idaho Supreme Court decision invalidating their anti-initiative legislation on constitutional grounds, and for rejecting challenges this fall to a legislative redistricting plan that is forcing some incumbent lawmakers to face off in the May primary. Others are still upset that former longtime Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis wasn’t among the Judicial Council’s nominations for an Idaho Supreme Court opening last spring, when the council put forth an all-female slate of nominees and the governor appointed Justice Colleen Zahn.
Winder said he rejected the request from Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan that lawmakers participate in a broad-based study over the next year rather than pass legislation right now. "My response to the chief justice was let's see how this plays out in the Legislature, and then we can see if we want to do a study afterwards," he said.
Last year, lawmakers “did try to provide some balance of power,” Winder said, and he said that’s continuing. So, here’s a limerick on how all that is playing out:
When it comes to the balance of power
Last year what made lawmakers sour
Was the guv’s latitude
But this year’s attitude
Is how can they make the courts cower?
