Today, as the Senate remains in recess awaiting movement in the House, and the House is in caucus over proposed legislation to appease Idaho Freedom Foundation-led concerns that Idaho's public schools and colleges have somehow become hotbeds of liberal indoctrination — to the point that they should be denied funding — it's time for Legislative Limerick No. 4.
For those not familiar, Wayne Hoffman is the president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a right-wing lobbying group that opposes public funding for education, and scores bills and legislators on how well they match the group's agenda. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to fund schools, saying in Article IX, Section 1, "The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools."
What will the IFF say?
Some reps dare not disobey.
The public aside
Their 'freedom scores' ride
On doing things only Wayne's way.