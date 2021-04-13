Anyone who's tried to follow the Idaho House in the past week has found it to be close to impossible, as the body zig-zags at high speeds around around its calendar, skipping various bills and taking up others. There's no way to know where it's is headed until Majority Leader Mike Moyle announces the next bill number the moment that debate begins. He's always taken pride in his exclusive control of the House's floor calendar, a duty of the majority leader, but in the past week his approach has taken the unpredictability of House floor sessions to new extremes. Thus, this limerick:
What will the next House bill be?
It's always a true mystery.
Perhaps they'll suspend
Pick one from the end
Or mix them all up randomly.