Mike Moyle House floor by Brian cropped 4-8-21

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, announces the next bill to be taken up, during a House floor session on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Idaho Capitol.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press

Anyone who's tried to follow the Idaho House in the past week has found it to be close to impossible, as the body zig-zags at high speeds around around its calendar, skipping various bills and taking up others. There's no way to know where it's is headed until Majority Leader Mike Moyle announces the next bill number the moment that debate begins. He's always taken pride in his exclusive control of the House's floor calendar, a duty of the majority leader, but in the past week his approach has taken the unpredictability of House floor sessions to new extremes. Thus, this limerick:

What will the next House bill be?

It's always a true mystery.

Perhaps they'll suspend

Pick one from the end

Or mix them all up randomly.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

