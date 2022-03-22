When the House debated a sweeping bill last week to revamp Idaho’s election laws, which passed but hasn’t advanced in the Senate, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dorothy Moon, who is running for Idaho Secretary of State, warned that Idaho risks voting fraud incursions from our neighbors to the north.
“There’s a lot of reports of people coming from Canada that I’ve been hearing, just after coming back from Coeur d’Alene last night, that have been coming over and voting,” Moon, R-Stanley, told the House. “So this just secures our elections. Election integrity is a big issue.”
But with a lawmaker claiming Idaho’s elections could be under attack from Canada, with which Idaho shares a border, here’s a limerick about this chilling prospect:
Watch out for the Idaho border
For Canada is much like Mordor.
They’ll sneak in to vote
Ballots under their coat
And, eh, they’ll grant us no quarter.
Legislative Limerick No. 3: Oh, no, Canada!
Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin looked into that allegation, and reported the Idaho Secretary of State’s office found no evidence for it.