Moyle elevator foot

Rep. Mike Moyle snapped this picture while stuck in the Senate elevator on Friday, April 9, 2021.

 Mike Moyle

At a time when House-Senate negotiations are getting hot and heavy, the odd incident on Friday morning in which House Majority Leader Mike Moyle was trapped in the Senate elevator for more than half an hour seems somehow emblematic. He’d grabbed the Senate elevator – one of two public elevators on either side of the Capitol rotunda – on his way to confer with an analyst about a bill. “It went shooting up, and then it just fell,” Moyle said. “It freaked me out.”

The elevator, occupied only by Moyle, got stuck between floors, with its door only opening a crack. Crews had to shut off the power to get it open and free him. So, with that, here’s the rhyming version:

When climbing the stairs is much toil

A speedy shortcut it can foil.

To some it may cater

But a half-hour later

It still had imprisoned Mike Moyle.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

