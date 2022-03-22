The Boise Public Library! with its trademark exclamation mark, in downtown Boise
This limerick is jesting about ominously-numbered HB 666, which passed the House but hasn’t advanced in the Senate, to criminalize librarians if minors check out harmful materials:
If kids use a library card
Lawmakers will be on guard.
Mom may say OK
But for the last say
The law will be coming down hard.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.
