This limerick is jesting about ominously-numbered HB 666, which passed the House but hasn’t advanced in the Senate, to criminalize librarians if minors check out harmful materials:

If kids use a library card

Lawmakers will be on guard.

Mom may say OK

But for the last say

The law will be coming down hard.

