This is the year of parliamentary maneuvers in the Idaho House, from unsuccessful moves to call up bills on the floor that haven’t had committee hearings, to repeated maneuvers to force bills to be read at length, which usually brings the House to a stall, but this year has resulted in just slowing its continued slogging movement. Friday night’s “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television included a really interesting montage of the calls for bills on the House floor; it’s worth a watch here (it starts at 5:15 into the March 18 show).
This morning, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, again attempted to call his personal bill, HB 448 removing the sales tax from groceries, out of the Ways & Means Committee, something that’s been attempted dozens of times now without success. The move was voted down on two straight 57-11 votes, including a vote to cut off debate before any debate had started, which has become the norm now in the House on such moves.
We all know by now that Albert Einstein didn’t actually say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, but it’s still a pretty pithy observation. So with that, here’s my first legislative limerick of this year’s session:
The definition of…
When others won’t just say ‘amen’
And your side still has a strong yen
Then just push ‘em harder
With even more ardor
Again, and again, and again.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.