State Legislature

Representatives, both masked and unmasked, at work in the House chambers at the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 18, 2021. COVID-19 continues to spread through a Statehouse that has seen nearly a dozen infections since the legislative session started in January.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Here's my first legislative limerick of the session:

Lawmakers were going strong

In person, few masks, never wrong

Now the session must halt

It couldn't be their fault

Just surprising it's taken this long.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments