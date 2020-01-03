Legislative leaders are now addressing the AP Legislative Preview. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, "We’re anxious to get started. … I think there’ll be a lot of issues." His list of issues: Administrative rules, redistricting, initiatives, property taxes, Medicaid funding, education task force recommendations, and transportation. "With maybe an asterisk by local option for jails and slash property tax relief," Bedke said. "That’s the start of my list. I don’t have a big position on any of those."
New House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "I think this is going to be a very busy and I think very impactful session Property tax concerns obviously are at the front of mine, we’ve heard a lot of concerns about that from our citizens." She said she'll support bringing back the indexing of the homeowner's exemption and increasing the circuit breaker property tax break for the elderly and disabled, to help "seniors who are really getting slammed with property taxes and getting pushed out of their homes." Rubel said she hopes the Legislature doesn't try "knee-capping local government" to address the issue.
She said she sees "a lot of potential for bipartisan work this session" on criminal justice reform.
"That budget is becoming the budget that ate New York," Rubel said. "It is impacting everything. It is impacting property taxes and local governments' ability to function, our ability to fund education. We cannot continue to be the largest incarcerator in the west with ever climbing levels and still continue to meet our needs."
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said one issue is, “At this point in time now, we do have a higher percent of our property tax burden being paid by residential homeowners than by businesses.”
Asked if allowing schools to charge impact fees is something lawmakers would consider to reduce the growth of Idaho property taxes, Bedke said, “I think it’s in the suite of options. … This growth is not paying for growth.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, "Being the fastest growing state in the nation, we’ve done nothing to anticipate infrastructure needs. … Our people and our communities are not thriving as much as we’d like to talk about. ... My wish for this session is that we start having a reality check about what we need to do in government on a statewide level" to address everything from water and sewer to schools, "and all of these things that this population is going to bring to us."
