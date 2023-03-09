...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally
higher gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Legislative leaders say big issues are coming up, shortly before target end of session...
About two and a half weeks from the Legislature’s target end date, leadership says the biggest priorities are coming up soon.
House Speaker Mike Moye, R-Star; Senate Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise; and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise met with members of the media Wednesday to discuss what’s happened and what’s ahead.
Winder and Moyle said a negotiated property tax relief bill, which has been a top priority for the session for the governor and leadership, will be introduced Thursday; the education budgets are scheduled to be taken up Thursday and Friday.
“A lot of money’s going to be spent in the next two days, and once that happens you’ll see things start moving,” Moyle said.
Rubel and Wintrow expressed frustration that major priorities had been left to the end of the session, which may leave less time for input and evaluation by members, they said.
“I get very concerned when the most important things to the people of Idaho get left to the very, very last second when we’re all under the gun,” Rubel said. “My concern is that when you’re making sausage at 200 miles an hour, some gnarly things make their way into the sausage.”
Read my full story online here or find it inside today's paper.