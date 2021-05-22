At the request of legislative leaders, the Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to allow the Legislature to intervene as a party in two lawsuits challenging a restrictive new voter initiative law, which means the taxpayers will pay for two separate legal teams to defend the same law in each case.
The state is represented by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, which is defending the newly signed law, SB 1110. Now, the Legislature also is represented by its private attorneys, led by William G. Myers III of the firm Holland & Hart.
“I think it’s important to realize that the Legislature is the body that passed the legislation, and therefore it has the greatest interest in it,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. He said he anticipates the Attorney General’s office will focus on different points of law in its defense of SB 1110. “We felt that it was important that we have outside counsel that represented the Legislature, and you’ll get a broader defense of the existing legislation.”
State lawmakers this year approved an additional $4 million in taxpayer funding for the Legislative Legal Defense Fund, which is split between the House and Senate and in which the House portion this year had dropped to a zero balance. Myers has been representing the Legislature in numerous matters; according to public records obtained by the Idaho Press, the Legislature has been paying him an hourly rate of $470.
The Legislative Legal Defense Fund is separate from the state’s Constitutional Defense Fund, which has spent millions in recent years to pay the other sides’ attorney fees in major lawsuits that the state has lost. That fund is controlled by both the legislative and executive branches of state government.
Winder defended the move. When asked if it’s worth the price, he said, “I think it is, as long as you win.” He said Myers is highly qualified. “I think he’s well worth the money we’ve paid him in the past, too. And I think that’s a discounted rate, that’s below his normal rate.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.