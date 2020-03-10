Top GOP legislative leaders defended devoting large amounts of this year’s legislative session’s time to bills on transgender issues as “responsible” on Tuesday, as Democratic leaders blasted the move as “divisive.” “I think we’ve accomplished some good things and continue to do so,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, as he joined legislative leaders from both parties to address the Idaho Press Club’s annual “Headliners” event. “These are issues that need to be addressed. I think we are addressing them in an appropriate way.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I am profoundly concerned, I really am. I find it nothing short of horrifying what has been brought forth this session, against a group that is probably literally the most vulnerable group in the state.”
Three bills regarding transgender Idahoans were introduced; one died in committee in the House after a huge outcry at a hearing on it. That measure sought to criminalize transgender medical treatment for anyone under 18. The other two measures both have passed the House and are pending in the Senate. HB 500 forbids transgender women or girls from playing on women’s sports teams in high school or college sports; HB 509 forbids changes to the gender marker on Idaho birth certificates to match a person’s gender identity, in direct defiance of a federal court order.
