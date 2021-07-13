The Legislative Council, the 14-member bicameral, bipartisan committee that handles the administrative business of the Legislature between sessions, has convened this morning in the Lincoln Auditorium with a big agenda. Among the highlights: A redistricting update; updates on the state general fund and Americn Rescue Plan Act federal aid funds; updates on Capitol security and construction work at the Statehouse, and interviews with prospective candidates to be the next Legislative Services Office director.
“Welcome to everybody; this is a big day for us,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “Today we’re going to do our ordinary business, but once every 10 years or 15 years, whatever history dictates, we have to go through a process of selecting a new director. So we’ll be doing that this afternoon. I see this as something that sets the stage for the next 10 years or so, so it’s a big thing,” he said, “and I appreciate everyone who has submitted their interest and have gone through the process.”
The council will go into executive session after lunch to interview the candidates. It’s then scheduled to reconvene around 4:15 p.m. to announce its selection for the new director, to succeed the retiring Eric Milstead.
Also on the agenda, right before the lunch break around 11:15, I will be addressing the council as the president of the Capitol Correspondents Association and the Idaho Press Club about notice of legislative committee meetings. The meeting is audio-streaming online on Idaho Public Television’s InSession service; you can listen live here.