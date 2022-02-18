A bill that would provide confidentiality to the manufactures of lethal injection drugs used in executions in the state is headed to the Idaho House of Representatives, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
On Thursday afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee voted 9-5 to send HB 658 to the floor of the Idaho House with a recommendation it pass, after two different organizations warned the bill would add even more secrecy to carrying out the death penalty.
If passed into law, the bill would provide confidentiality to and prevent the disclosure of any person or company who “compounds, synthesizes, tests, sells, supplies, manufactures, stores, transports, procures, dispenses, or prescribes the chemicals or substances for use in an execution or that provides the medical supplies or medical equipment for the execution process.”
The bill would also block that information from being introduced as evidence or discoverable during court cases. The bill would also shield the identity of the on-site physician, and the medical and escort teams that are present during executions.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, sponsored the bill, saying the makers of lethal injection chemicals won’t supply them to the state of Idaho anymore without the protection of confidentiality.
In the age of social media, Chaney said activists are finding the companies that provide lethal injection chemicals and “naming them and shaming them.”
“The problem is that currently our ability to carry out the sentence that has been imposed is impaired,” Chaney said. “It is impaired by an inability to procure the lethal injection drugs without protections provided to the identity of those who provide them.”
“The death penalty cannot move forward absent this legislation,” Chaney added.
Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt agreed.
“As I stand in front of you, I can attest that the state does not have the material ability to carry out an execution,” Tewalt said during Thursday’s hearing. “We have been unable to secure the necessary chemicals and potential suppliers have expressed concern that the language in our administrative rule is insufficient to protect their identities.”
But the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and The Idaho Press Club opposed the bill, arguing the public has a right to know the information about executions carried out by the state and funded by taxpayers.