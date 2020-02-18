Something odd cropped up in the Career-Technical Education budget this morning, as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee went to set the CTE budget for next year. Reps. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, brought up a concern within the current year’s CTE budget: While the state had allocated $284,800 in ongoing general funds to the agency for added costs for secondary school classes this year, the agency instead used the money to back-fill the INSPIRE Program, a program to recruit more CTE teachers to Idaho high schools.
The INSPIRE Program was never authorized by the Legislature, nor was it approved for state funding. “It is a program that is not in code, it was not before this committee as a line item previously,” legislative budget analyst Janet Jessup told JFAC. The program allows participants in the program to take certain classes at a reduced rate and earn the credentials to move from CTE-related industries into the classroom.
Amador said, “This was an issue we discovered when it was identified that there was some carry-over funding for CTE that wasn’t actually supposed to be there,” that had been used “in a way it wasn’t originally intended to be utilized.” Amador offered a zero-dollars motion to shift the funds within the current year’s budget. “This is all focused on transparency … to let everybody know that we’re going to utilize these dollars in a different way than we thought we were going to utilize those,” he said. The idea is to allow teachers already in the program to finish their training, but not admit any others.
“This isn’t in any way a reflection on the current administration, because it didn’t happen on their watch,” Amador said, “but to make sure we finish out this program for the teachers that are currently involved in it.”
Horman added, “There is a tremendous demand for CTE teachers, but we do have legislation working its way through the process that will attempt ... to improve the CTE teacher pipeline.”
The fund-shift motion with a zero dollar impact passed unanimously, 20-0. Then, the joint committee approved a budget for CTE for next year that reflects a 1.3% decrease in state general funds to $67.6 million; that’s very slightly more than the governor’s recommendation because it includes $114,800 to finish phasing out the INSPIRE program.
Former CTE Administrator Dwight Johnson retired in the fall after five years in the position. The state Board of Education selected Clay Long of Nampa as the new administrator; he started in December.