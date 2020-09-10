Rapper Kanye West qualified to be on Idaho’s presidential ballot as an independent on Aug. 25 by submitting petitions with 1,000 valid signatures of Idaho voters, but now his candidacy is facing a legal challenge. Late yesterday, attorneys representing Idaho voters formally requested Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney to declare West ineligible for the Idaho ballot, because under Idaho law, he’s not actually an independent – he’s registered to vote in Wyoming as a Republican.
West certified on his declaration of candidacy in Idaho that he was “not affiliated with any political party,” and that he’s a Wyoming resident. But Wyoming records show his party registration there. An Arizona court recently barred West from that state’s presidential ballot for the same reason.
Attorney Carl Withroe with the law firm Mooney Wieland in Boise requested an answer from Denney by noon today; I’ve not yet been able to reach either Denney or Withroe this morning for comment this morning.
The deadline for county clerks to print absentee ballots is Sept. 14 – just four days away.
West is one of seven candidates currently qualified for Idaho’s presidential ballot in November. The others are the nominees of the four recognized parties, Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution, and two other independents, Rocky de la Fuente of San Diego and Brock Pierce of San Juan, Puerto Rico.