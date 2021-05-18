If you felt like it was hard to keep track of the various bills appropriating millions of dollars under consideration at the Idaho Legislature this session, you aren’t alone, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Between power struggles over whether the Legislature would retain control of federal funds between legislative sessions and battles over funding for COVID-19 testing in school and child care provider grants, plus normal annual budget bills and other miscellaneous grants, it became difficult even for the experts to keep track of it all.
The House of Representatives passed a bill that would have required a special session of the Legislature to approve any federal funds by suspending the section of Idaho Code that allows the governor to have spending authority while the Legislature is not in session. The provision would have lasted through the end of the 2022 legislative session. However, the Senate never voted on the bill.
Both chambers of the Legislature did pass a bill declaring that all current and future federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act would require legislative approval.
The Legislature approved a number of programs from that relief bill. But with the timing of the act’s passage in Congress, federal guidance is still to be determined on some funding and other bills accepting the money seemed to fall by the wayside during the session.
That’s not a huge issue for some of the funds that are available for the next several years, some as late as 2030. But others expire in 2022, meaning if the Legislature hasn’t acted on them by the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the money will be returned to the federal government and potentially redistributed.
“We did the best we could in working with (the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee) with the estimates we had knowing that some could be subject to change when notices of award would trickle induring the months ahead,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s chief budget officer in the Division of Financial Management. “We acted on quite a few things, but certainly not everything.”
You can read Moseley-Morris' full story online here at idahocapitalsun.com.