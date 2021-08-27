Here's an article from the Lewiston Tribune:
By William L. Spence
New research confirms Idaho students suffered significant academic setbacks last year, particularly in school districts that shifted to hybrid or online learning models because of the pandemic.
Two different studies were presented Thursday to the Idaho State Board of Education. Both were conducted by Cathleen McHugh, the board's chief research officer.
The first compared grade-point averages for ninth grade students in March of 2020, immediately before the pandemic hit Idaho, with GPAs for March of 2021.
The basic question, McHugh said, was whether there was a statistically significant change in GPA scores during that time period, and whether it was correlated with the type of instructional model a school district used.
The answer to both questions, she said, was yes.
Districts that offered in-person instruction throughout the entire study period (March 2020 through February 2021) saw no change, McHugh said.
However, in school districts that switched to a hybrid instructional model at any point during the period, GPAs declined by 0.13 points. Districts that shifted entirely online for any portion of the study period saw a 0.09 point decrease in GPAs.
While that doesn't sound like much, McHugh said it translates into literally hundreds of students falling short of the eligibility requirements for Idaho's Opportunity Scholarship and direct college admission programs.
"If the students don't raise their GPAs, this will impact their eligibility for the scholarship and direct admission programs," she said.
The impact was even greater on certain student populations, McHugh said.
For example, economically disadvantaged students saw a 0.22- and 0.23-point decrease in GPA, respectively, in hybrid and online schools. English language learners saw a 0.38- and 0.41-point decline, while migrant students saw a 0.42- and 0.58-point decrease.
"These students now have to raise their GPAs over the next three years, in order to become eligible for these programs," she said.
Nearly half of all school districts in Idaho maintained in-person instruction throughout the study period, McHugh said. However, they only accounted for 23 percent of all students.
About a third of the districts switched to a hybrid learning model at some point; they accounted for 44 percent of all students. Another 13 percent went entirely online for at least a portion of the study period, accounting for 29 percent of students. The remaining districts and students were virtual charter schools.
McHugh also did a second analysis regarding the likelihood of students receiving a D or F in certain required math and English classes that are offered in ninth through 12th grades.
After controlling for student characteristics and school district — to make sure she's comparing apples to apples — she found a statistically higher probability that students were failing in the 2020-21 school year, compared to the 2018-19 school year.
In ninth grade English, for example, there was about a 7 percentage point increased likelihood that students received a D or F. For high school algebra and geometry, the chances were 5 percent to 6 percent higher.
State Board President Kurt Liebich said the study results confirm what the board has been talking about.
"We know there's been unfinished learning, and it's been more significant for our (disadvantaged) populations," Liebich said. "From a policy standpoint, I think we'll be dealing with this for years."