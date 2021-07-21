We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Mark Browning at work in his office at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa, Monday, July 19, 2021. Browning will soon be leaving CWI to become the president of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.
Mark Browning, the College of Western Idaho vice president who will soon become the new president of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore., didn't pursue a college education until he was nearly 40 years old. “I can say, look, I know what it’s like to go to school with three kids and a full-time job,” he told Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Today, Browning, 58, has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, a master’s degree in public administration, and will graduate with a doctoral degree in education this fall. He has spent almost 20 years earning these degrees. Browning's unusual career path is one that complements the mission of community colleges, and puts him in unique position to lead one. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.