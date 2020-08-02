A coalition of nonprofits on Tuesday will host a call about the pandemic’s detrimental impacts on the child care industry in Idaho. The “Idaho Child Care Crisis Call” will take place over Zoom from 12-1 p.m., hosted by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and other partners including United Way of the Treasure Valley and Saint Alphonsus Health System.
During the call, coalition leaders will offer recommendations for government, business and community leaders for confronting this challenge and minimizing the pandemic’s lasting impacts on child care providers, families, and the economy.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).