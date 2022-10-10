Federal Courthouse sign Boise generic full size (suitable for print)

The U.S. District Courthouse in Boise

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Two Idaho residents have filed a federal lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare alleging discriminatory policies for denying transgender individuals Medicaid coverage for gender reassignment surgery, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.

The transgender women go by TB and MH in the court documents and are 18 and 21 years old, respectively. They have requested that the court allow their names to be sealed in court records to protect them from harassment, threats or acts of violence.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments