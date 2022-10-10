Two Idaho residents have filed a federal lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare alleging discriminatory policies for denying transgender individuals Medicaid coverage for gender reassignment surgery, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The transgender women go by TB and MH in the court documents and are 18 and 21 years old, respectively. They have requested that the court allow their names to be sealed in court records to protect them from harassment, threats or acts of violence.
Idaho Legal Aid Services attorney Howard Belodoff is representing the individuals, and the complaint names Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho Medicaid Medical Director Dr. Magni Hamso; the department declined to comment on the filing.
Idaho Medicaid is a health insurance program jointly funded by the state and the federal government that provides medical coverage to eligible low-income residents. The Department of Health and Welfare manages the state Medicaid program.
The lawsuit accuses the officials of enforcing a policy of unreasonably delaying and denying authorization for treatment of gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria is the distress that a transgender person experiences by having a gender identity that conflicts with the sex they were assigned at birth, according to the Mayo Clinic. The symptoms of dysphoria can be resolved through genital reconstruction surgery, the complaint says.
“While cisgender people receive the same or similar health care as a matter of course, defendants Jeppesen and Hamso refuse to cover the identical care for transgender Medicaid beneficiaries, under a policy of characterizing gender-affirming surgery as ‘cosmetic’ and not medically necessary,” the complaint states.
Belodoff wrote in the complaint that the policy is discriminatory and in violation of the provisions of the Medicaid Act, the Affordable Care Act, and the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment.