Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposals for Idaho’s prison system for next year drew a strongly supportive reaction from the Legislature’s joint budget committee today, even though he’s proposing a 12.1% increase in corrections spending – three times the increase being proposed for public schools. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Lawmakers welcome governor's prison budget proposals; link to my full story
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.