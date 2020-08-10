Lawmakers on a joint legislative working group voted Monday to strip Idaho’s public health officials of the authority to order schools closed in public health emergencies, or to order preventive measures such as masks. The panel, consisting of the House and Senate Education committees, voted to recommend that Gov. Brad Little put the change on the agenda for the upcoming Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature, but it was hardly a consensus — the Senate panel split 5-4 and the House vote was party-line, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. Little has told lawmakers he'll call a special session only on consensus proposals; the governor’s office had no comment on Monday.
A proposal to make the same change for Idaho's public colleges and universities passed with little debate, 7-2 on the Senate side and 13-1 on the House side. Both remove all authority over orders regarding the spread of contagious disease in schools or colleges from the state Department of Health & Welfare and from public health districts, though schools and colleges could still consult with their local health districts. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.
You can read the draft bills the committee voted on online here, where they've now been posted after the meeting ended; the schools on is draft ELB003 and the higher ed one is draft ELB015.
