Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, is presenting the governor’s budget recommendation to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning; you can watch live here. Adams opened his presentation with a discussion of how the administration approached the uncertainty of revenue forecasting in a global pandemic. Forecasting, he said, is “like trying to drive forward using only your rear-view mirror.” He noted, “The last time we had a global pandemic was in 1918.”
However, Idaho’s revenue performance has been strong. “I’ve heard a lot of questions: Is this real, is this an illusion?” Adams said. A key indicator, he explained, is income tax withholding. “At no point this year did we miss on our income tax withholding target,” he said. “In fact, the income tax withholding has been shattering targets."
Today, Idaho’s December general fund revenue numbers will come out, Adams said. “We shattered December revenue numbers by $36 million,” he said. “That means year-to-date, we’re 14% above on income tax, 25% above on corporate income tax, 7% above on sales tax.”
“Revenue is coming in stronger in the middle of a global pandemic and predicted global recession than was forecast prior to the global pandemic,” Adams told lawmakers.
Few states are seeing the same trend, he noted. “Idaho’s leading the curve.”
He said the administration believes it’s made “a conservative forecast” on revenues available for next year’s budget. “As the governor said yesterday, Idaho has a chance to emerge from this pandemic stronger and more resilient than we entered into it.”
Overall, the governor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1, 2021, comes to $4.2 billion, a 3.8% increase over the original appropriation for this year. “Our approach to this budget is to build in a cushion for uncertainty,” Adams said. “We don’t know what’s ahead of us and what’s around the corner.”
Adams’ presentation is scheduled to last from 9:30 to 11 a.m. MT, and will include answering questions from members of the joint committee about the governor’s proposals.
The JFAC room has been reconfigured for the COVID-19 pandemic, like all legislative committee rooms; the effects are more dramatic in the historic former Idaho Supreme Court chamber in which the joint committee meets. Desks for some of the 20 members of the joint committee have been moved into what previously was the audience area to allow for distancing; others have been moved into the central well. Benches previously available to the public have been removed; there are now two chairs for the public plus one press desk. All JFAC meetings are live-streamed with audio/video.
In addition, the Legislative Budget Book, a resource that’s at least two inches thick in a binder in physical form, is available online here; it includes the governor’s recommendations, agency requests, and lots of additional information.