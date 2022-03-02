After a grueling debate that included multiple objections and three competing motions, the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Wednesday set a budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities for next year that’s aimed at avoiding any tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students.
“All of the presidents have agreed to hold undergraduate tuition at their current rates if this particular motion were to pass and be signed into law," said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, who made the successful motion.
The higher education budget has been a flashpoint in the House for the past two years, with far-right lawmakers objecting to it with claims that universities are indoctrinating students in critical race theory; investigations by universities and the state Board of Education found no evidence of that. But the House last year killed a budget for universities that had coasted through the Senate, holding out for a new version that included slashing $2.5 million with the aim of removing funding for “social justice programming.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, maintained Wednesday that the universities are still engaged in that, and particularly criticized “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs, which he claimed are “major tenets of critical race theory.”
Diversity, equity and inclusion are common workplace goals touted by everyone from corporate CEOs to business schools as best practices for managing workplaces.
Nate cited what he called “pages of evidence” for his claims, including the existence of and salaries for staffers at projects like an Anti-Racism Center at Boise State University, the BSU Student Equity Center, and the University of Idaho Women’s Center.
“There are common excuses made by the universities for diversity, equity and inclusion, talking about workforce training, student health,” Nate said, when Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, called out, “I object.” It was one of several objections from other committee members to Nate’s comments.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell said, “I don’t know if I heard this right, but I thought I heard the good gentleman say … that we shouldn’t be teaching about not being racist. And I certainly hope that wasn’t the case.”
Nate responded, “I object, that’s mischaracterizing what I said.”
Nate proposed a budget for higher education for next year that would slash $12.1 million in state general funds for the universities, compared to the successful motion, while also ordering them to lower tuition next year from this year’s level and forbidding spending any public funds “to support diversity, equity, or inclusion efforts.” But only Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, joined Nate in supporting the motion; it died on a 2-17 vote.
