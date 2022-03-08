rom thousand-dollar bonuses and raises for teachers to funding that could cover full-day kindergarten statewide at the option of school districts, Idaho lawmakers on Monday set a budget for the state’s public schools for next year that includes an 11.3% boost in state funding.
State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra called it a “historic investment,” and said, “I am thrilled that this budget continues to make support for public schools such a high priority.”
The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the budget, which allocates the single largest slice of the state’s general fund, in a series of unanimous or near-unanimous votes. It increases the K-12 school budget by $233.4 million in state general funds to $2.3 billion. In total funds, the budget for next year comes to $3.3 billion, a 5.9% increase overall.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, made several of the motions to approve the budget, including one for a supplemental appropriation for $36.7 million for $1,000 bonuses, which will go out this year to teachers, administrators, pupil service and classified staff at all Idaho public schools, including charter schools and the state’s Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind.
“This is just in support of the great work that our public school teachers and employees have been doing over the last couple of years, in particular in the struggles that they’ve had,” Amador said.