The Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee, meeting as a joint legislative working group, did an in-depth review Tuesday of how the state receives federal funds like the CARES Act coronavirus aid when the Legislature’s not in session. The panel didn’t recommend anything be taken up in the Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature on that issue, though it did discuss a possible legislative change to consider in January regarding when and how the Legislature is notified of the state’s receipt of large infusions of non-state funds between sessions.
“It just does seem like that ought to be something that our staff is aware of as soon as possible, from my perspective,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the House vice-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “so that they can keep us informed relative to the budget work that we’re doing.”
She added, “I, for one, do not wait to start my budget homework until January.”
JFAC heard two and a half hours of presentations on the process the state has, which is outlined in several sections of state statute, to receive non-state funds between sessions of the Legislature, focusing specifically on the “non-cognizable funds” process. The matter also was opened up for public comment, but no one signed up to testify.
Paul Headlee, legislative budget director, said state law lays out a three-part test to spend such funds, and the funding must meet all three parts of the test: It must be non-state funds, which typically are federal or private-sector funds; it must be funds that weren’t known about when the Legislature was in session; and it must go through a two-part approval process that includes approval by the state Division of Financial Management (DFM) and the state Board of Examiners, which consists of the governor, the attorney general, and the secretary of state, with the state controller serving as non-voting secretary.
Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said Little has laid out in an executive order how his administration views federal funds, including that they shouldn’t be accepted if they will require later replacement with state funds, if they’ll grow the size of government, or if they’ll require adding state employees. Before a state agency can request approval to spend non-cognizable funds, known short-hand in budget lingo as “non-cog,” it first must seek the DFM’s approval to apply for the grant or other funds in the first place. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.