The House Transportation Committee this afternoon introduced a concurrent resolution from Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, and sent it directly to the full House without a hearing – to honor the historic nature of “Chicken Dinner Road” in Caldwell and declare that the Legislature considers the name “to be of important historical value and that the official name … should always be ‘Chicken Dinner Road.’”
Syme was asked by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, what prompted the resolution, and he demurred, saying it was just to honor the history of the “odd name.” But there was an outcry last July that went viral when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, requested that the road name be changed because the current one wasn’t sufficiently respectful to chickens.
In a letter sent to Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas in July, PETA condemned the name of the road, saying, “Chickens are intelligent, sensitive animals who feel pain and empathy and form strong bonds with one another, and they shouldn’t be considered ‘dinner.’”
Caldwell didn’t change the name.
The House Transportation Committee voted, with just one dissent from Rep. Steven Harris, R-Boise, to forward the bill directly to the House’s 2nd Reading Calendar, which bypasses a committee hearing. Harris said afterward that his vote didn’t have anything to do with that move. “I vote against (specialty) license plates, too,” he said, adding, “I’m not against all resolutions.”
He offered no further explanation.