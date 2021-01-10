Idaho lawmakers are set to convene in-person for the first regular session of the 66th Idaho Legislature on Monday. Amid a pandemic that’s already claimed the lives of more than 1,500 Idahoans, their top focus is expected to be trimming the governor’s emergency powers for pandemics or other disasters.
“This one’s gone on now for almost a year, and I think people just felt like the Legislature isn’t playing its proper role,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
“Some of the things we’ll probably propose that the executive branch may not like,” he said, “but we think there will be enough support to override a veto if that’s the case.”
“None of this second-guesses the decisions that the governor has had to make,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “Some agree, some don’t agree. But the larger point here is who should be making the decisions.”
“Our system of government is based on checks and balances,” Bedke said. “And because you’re having a disaster or an emergency is not the time to jettison that time-honored system. In fact, I could make a case that that’s when you need it the most.”
Not surprisingly, trimming his own executive powers isn’t at the top of the list of priorities Gov. Brad Little has hinted at. He’ll set the initial agenda for the session with his State of the State and budget message to lawmakers on Monday. The Republican governor has focused in recent comments on leveraging a record state surplus for investments in infrastructure, including education, transportation and broadband; and providing some form of tax relief, priorities many lawmakers also back.
