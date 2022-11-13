Lawmakers on an interim working group on funding school construction confer during a meeting at the state Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022. From left are Sens. Janie Ward-Engelking, Jeff Agenbroad and Lori Den Hartog.
There’s a reason why Sen. Dave Lent requested an Idaho attorney general’s opinion on the current status of years of litigation over Idaho’s school facilities funding, and placed it in front of every member of the Legislature’s interim working group on funding school construction last week.
“When I read the Supreme Court briefing on it, I was impressed that they very clearly stated that the Legislature had a responsibility that was unfulfilled,” Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who co-chairs the panel, said Friday. “It’s clear that the Supreme Court said ‘don’t rely solely on local property taxes as your main source of funding facilities.’ And what we’re seeing right now in our state is exactly the result of that, that your facilities and related quality of education is dependent on your zip code.”
The legislative working group, which includes 10 lawmakers from both houses and both parties, has held three meetings so far as it works to come up with a proposal to change Idaho’s system for funding school buildings. Currently, it takes a two-thirds vote of local patrons to raise their own property taxes to fund a school bond, and with limited and rare exceptions, that’s the only way to build or replace a school in Idaho.
Yet, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that the Idaho Constitution’s requirement for the Legislature to maintain a “thorough” system of public schools across the state requires that it provide for a “safe environment conducive to learning.”
“The current funding system is simply not sufficient to carry out the Legislature’s duty under the Constitution,” then-Justice Linda Copple Trout wrote for the court.
The Constitution, in Article IX, Section 1, says, “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Thus far, working group members have come up with more than a dozen possible ways to change the system, ranging from direct grants, revolving loan funds, an expanded bond levy equalization program and lowering voter thresholds to school district debt relief, local option sales taxes, impact fees for school districts and standardized school designs. They’re now weighing and evaluating the many proposals, and hope to narrow them down to a handful they can agree on and propose to the Legislature in January.
“I think we have an excellent opportunity right now to step up,” Lent said.