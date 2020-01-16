Some state employees could get a slightly higher pay bump than what Gov. Brad Little recommended if a legislative committee's recommendation makes it into the final budget, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The Change in Employee Compensation Committee voted 6-3 this afternoon to accept Little's recommendation but to add an additional 2 percent across-the-board raise for people in 20 job classifications identified as most in need of pay adjustments due to high turnover. These include nurses, information technology positions, administrative assistants, carpenters, custodians and tax auditors.
Little had recommended 2 percent merit raises for state employees next year and a 3 percent upward shift in the pay scale, for a cost of $14 million more a year from the state's general fund and $16 million from dedicated and federal funds. The additional raises would tack on another $712,000 a year from the general fund and $741,200 from dedicated and federal funds.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, made the successful motion. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.