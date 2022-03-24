Gov. Brad Little recommended spending $1 million a year for the next three years from Idaho’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to boost Head Start programs around the state, allowing roughly 95 children now on lengthy waiting lists to get in. But lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee who wrote the state Health and Welfare budget nixed the idea, and zeroed out the funds.
The Health and Welfare division budget where the funds had been proposed cleared JFAC on a unanimous, 19-0 vote on March 3, has now passed both houses and is on the governor’s desk.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, who was part of the JFAC working group that crafted the budget, said, “The working group didn’t feel like we could get it across the House floor with that money in there. We didn’t feel like we could get 36 votes,” because of “the appetite related to pre-K issues from this body.”
Last year, the House killed an appropriation for a $6 million federal grant to local early childhood learning collaboratives around the state on ideological grounds.
“We didn’t think we had the votes to get it across,” Amador said. “We could put it in there, but if we can’t get it across, it’s not really helpful at the end of the day.”
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, said Head Start is a use that the U.S. Treasury specifically listed as appropriate for state allocations of ARPA funds. “The governor’s always had a priority of early childhood education and literacy, and that reinforced his literacy goals,” he said, but added, “We certainly respect all the decisions that JFAC makes.”
Head Start is a largely federally funded program that provides early learning and development, health and family well-being services to eligible low-income families with kids under 5; it focuses on supporting and strengthening parent-child relationships and engaging families in their child’s learning and development, not just providing child care.
The budget bill, HB 773, includes funding for child welfare programs, including a significant increase in state foster care payments, additional social workers and pay boosts. The Head Start funds never came up when JFAC voted on the budget on March 3, nor was it mentioned in either the House or Senate debates on the bill.
