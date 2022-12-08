...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the lower valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain
valleys.
* WHERE...Baker County and the Treasure Valley of Oregon and
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all
transportation corridors in the advised area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid
snow accumulation on road surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Lawmakers on a committee on funding school construction hear a presentation from Robert Huntley, via Zoom, on Thursday. Committee members attending in person at the Capitol included, from left, outgoing Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, and Rep. Matt Bundy; other panel members participated in the hybrid meeting via Zoom.
Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
“They’ve done some incredible work for us and we have a place to start,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking, D-Boise, after hearing the two-bill plan presented by TOADS, which stands for Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students. The group, led by former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robert Huntley and including an array of former top Idaho education officials, presented its plan during Thursday’s meeting of the Legislature’s joint Funding Construction of Public Schools working group.
There was more vocal support for one of the group’s proposed bills, which would tap state surplus funds next year to fund a big batch of Idaho school needs, from paying off existing supplemental levies to fixing deteriorating schoolhouses to boosting teacher pay.
The second bill proposed by TOADS, which would take effect only if lawmakers approve it next year and then voters back it in a referendum, would lower the sales tax from 6% to 4%, while removing more than half of the current exemptions to the tax and extending it to services. That would result in an increase of $1.2 billion in collections, which would then be routed to the same school needs as those addressed by the one-year surplus bill.
“That surplus gives us a one-time shot,” Huntley told the committee. “The 2023 Legislature has a once-in-several-generations opportunity to make major advances in funding education. We think you are up to that task, and we respectfully request that this Legislature do so.”
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, the committee’s co-chair, said, “Having read the two pieces of legislation, they’re well-done and we appreciate that. They’re certainly of value for us to consider.”