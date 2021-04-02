Twenty-six happy 5-year-olds are buzzing with excitement in their kindergarten classroom at Reed Elementary School. All 26 of them improved on their monthly reading scores this month — an achievement their teacher, Alyssa Townsend, helped them celebrate with confetti and prizes.
“They love being here,” Townsend says with pride, as the students work busily around her. “All day, every day isn’t a challenge for them.”
Kuna schools began offering full-day kindergarten to all students three years ago, after worrisome declines in readiness when the youngest students arrived at school. The full-day program has gotten rave reviews from parents and teachers and led to big gains in student learning.
Similar results are being reported all around the state, but Idaho funds only half-day kindergarten, not full-day. So school districts are patching and scratching together funding from their general funds, supplemental tax levies, early literacy funding and more to make it work; some, including Boise and West Ada, are charging tuition to parents. Currently, according to state Department of Education figures, 88 of Idaho’s 115 school districts and 34 of its 67 charter schools offer at least some full-day kindergarten option.
Two GOP lawmakers, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, have introduced a bill to have the state pick up the full tab for all-day kindergarten as an option statewide, at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million. The hope is to enhance student achievement, relieve pressure on property taxes, and provide a more equitable system than the current patchwork, which leaves some Idaho families with access to full-day kindergarten but not others.
Crabtree said Idaho’s schools are “living off of property taxes” under the current school funding system, relying on voter-approved supplemental tax levies to cover portions of their basic operations. “That’s not working out well for rural Idaho,” he said.
